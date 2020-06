Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

You will love this south Scottsdale home! Beautifully remodeled inside and out. The kitchen is appointed with travertine counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast brand glass backsplash. The master suite is gorgeous with a operate sliding glass door to the backyard. Backyard is fabulous with a large covered patio, refreshing pebble tec pool, synthetic turf, lush green foliage, and endless blue skies. WEEKLY POOL SERVICE IS MANDATORY and is $100/month. Total rent is $2500