All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7360 E ADELE Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7360 E ADELE Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7360 E ADELE Court

7360 East Adele Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7360 East Adele Court, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath property in the lovely gated-community of Los Portones . Light and bright kitchen has white cabinets, granite countertops, pantry and island- opens to the family room-great for entertaining. Family room features a wall fireplace- tile throughout the home! Easy care desert landscape - with many lovely plants and vines. Nice wood storage shed in back. The master bedroom has a private entry, a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a large walk-in closet. Owner will consider one dog under 25 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 E ADELE Court have any available units?
7360 E ADELE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7360 E ADELE Court have?
Some of 7360 E ADELE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 E ADELE Court currently offering any rent specials?
7360 E ADELE Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 E ADELE Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7360 E ADELE Court is pet friendly.
Does 7360 E ADELE Court offer parking?
Yes, 7360 E ADELE Court does offer parking.
Does 7360 E ADELE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 E ADELE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 E ADELE Court have a pool?
No, 7360 E ADELE Court does not have a pool.
Does 7360 E ADELE Court have accessible units?
No, 7360 E ADELE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 E ADELE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 E ADELE Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College