Scottsdale, AZ
7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

7356 E Casitas Del Rio Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7356 E Casitas Del Rio Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this BRAND NEW, never lived in GORGEOUS town house at PRIME location in North Scottsdale. Enter in to an open floor plan, equipped with all your lavish touches such as stainless steel appliances, HUGE island for all of your social gatherings, while looking out to a fresh OPEN family room with wall-to-wall sliding glass doors. Make your way upstairs to a huge open bonus room area that is perfect for the kids to hang, or a home office. Relax in the natural tones of the large Master Bedroom with a tastefully designed Master Bathroom that will be sure to please! See your way to the spacious spare bedrooms with walk in closets, and lastly enter in to a HUGE laundry room with its brand new washer and dryer. Finishing off with a large 2-car garage & freshly coated epoxied floors! WOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have any available units?
7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have?
Some of 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offers parking.
Does 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have a pool?
No, 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
