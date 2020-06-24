7356 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this BRAND NEW, never lived in GORGEOUS town house at PRIME location in North Scottsdale. Enter in to an open floor plan, equipped with all your lavish touches such as stainless steel appliances, HUGE island for all of your social gatherings, while looking out to a fresh OPEN family room with wall-to-wall sliding glass doors. Make your way upstairs to a huge open bonus room area that is perfect for the kids to hang, or a home office. Relax in the natural tones of the large Master Bedroom with a tastefully designed Master Bathroom that will be sure to please! See your way to the spacious spare bedrooms with walk in closets, and lastly enter in to a HUGE laundry room with its brand new washer and dryer. Finishing off with a large 2-car garage & freshly coated epoxied floors! WOW!