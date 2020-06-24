All apartments in Scottsdale
7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

7349 E Casitas Del Rio Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7349 E Casitas Del Rio Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular brand new highly upgraded 3 BR plus Loft/Den Camelback plan with Model caliber finishes and a quiet premium location . Pinnacle at Silverstone is a gated development with community pool , spa and gym a few minutes walk to Sprouts , Boss Coffee, Starbucks and several local restaurants . Concrete look tile floors, warm color palette, Quartz Counters , GE Cafe appliances with washer dryer and fridge. Private 2 car garage , tankless hot water , water softener and more. Just 3 minutes drive to the 101 Freeway and 10 minutes to Kierland .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have any available units?
7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have?
Some of 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offers parking.
Does 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive has a pool.
Does 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
