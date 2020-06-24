7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

Amenities
Spectacular brand new highly upgraded 3 BR plus Loft/Den Camelback plan with Model caliber finishes and a quiet premium location . Pinnacle at Silverstone is a gated development with community pool , spa and gym a few minutes walk to Sprouts , Boss Coffee, Starbucks and several local restaurants . Concrete look tile floors, warm color palette, Quartz Counters , GE Cafe appliances with washer dryer and fridge. Private 2 car garage , tankless hot water , water softener and more. Just 3 minutes drive to the 101 Freeway and 10 minutes to Kierland .