7349 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Spectacular brand new highly upgraded 3 BR plus Loft/Den Camelback plan with Model caliber finishes and a quiet premium location . Pinnacle at Silverstone is a gated development with community pool , spa and gym a few minutes walk to Sprouts , Boss Coffee, Starbucks and several local restaurants . Concrete look tile floors, warm color palette, Quartz Counters , GE Cafe appliances with washer dryer and fridge. Private 2 car garage , tankless hot water , water softener and more. Just 3 minutes drive to the 101 Freeway and 10 minutes to Kierland .