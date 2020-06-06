All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
7324 E SAND HILLS Road
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:01 PM

7324 E SAND HILLS Road

7324 East Sand Hills Road · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Location

7324 East Sand Hills Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A Beautiful 4 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Home with Master BR down stairs in North Scottsdale's Popular Los Portones Neighborhood! The Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets, Flat Top Cooking Range, Island with Breakfast Bar and Microwave! Wonderful Floor-plan that has Master Bedroom down stairs, wide Stair Case that leads to 3 other Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom! Master Bath has separate shower and Soaking Tub , Double Sink Vanity and a Walk In Closet! Tile Floors in all the right places and Upgraded Carpet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 E SAND HILLS Road have any available units?
7324 E SAND HILLS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7324 E SAND HILLS Road have?
Some of 7324 E SAND HILLS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7324 E SAND HILLS Road currently offering any rent specials?
7324 E SAND HILLS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 E SAND HILLS Road pet-friendly?
No, 7324 E SAND HILLS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7324 E SAND HILLS Road offer parking?
Yes, 7324 E SAND HILLS Road does offer parking.
Does 7324 E SAND HILLS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7324 E SAND HILLS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 E SAND HILLS Road have a pool?
No, 7324 E SAND HILLS Road does not have a pool.
Does 7324 E SAND HILLS Road have accessible units?
No, 7324 E SAND HILLS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 E SAND HILLS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7324 E SAND HILLS Road has units with dishwashers.
