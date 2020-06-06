7324 E SAND HILLS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A Beautiful 4 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Home with Master BR down stairs in North Scottsdale's Popular Los Portones Neighborhood! The Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets, Flat Top Cooking Range, Island with Breakfast Bar and Microwave! Wonderful Floor-plan that has Master Bedroom down stairs, wide Stair Case that leads to 3 other Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom! Master Bath has separate shower and Soaking Tub , Double Sink Vanity and a Walk In Closet! Tile Floors in all the right places and Upgraded Carpet!