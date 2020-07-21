All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
7322 E SOLCITO Lane
7322 E SOLCITO Lane

7322 East Solcito Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7322 East Solcito Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Briarwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
A 10++ location in the Heart of Downtown/Midtown Scottsdale! Mere minutes from MAJOR shopping, 5 Golf Courses, Restaurants, Movie Theatres, Camelback Mnt, World Class Resorts, etc!! 4 true bedrooms, or 3 bedrooms with huge private upstairs office with balcony, 3.5 baths, Master suite downstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs, with one having its own private bathroom. Beautiful new wood/tile floors, carpeting, interior paint, fixtures, etc. 2 Car Garage with two large interior storage rooms. Private backyard with pool, BBQ grill, seating areas. This home is MOVE IN READY condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 E SOLCITO Lane have any available units?
7322 E SOLCITO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7322 E SOLCITO Lane have?
Some of 7322 E SOLCITO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7322 E SOLCITO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7322 E SOLCITO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 E SOLCITO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7322 E SOLCITO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7322 E SOLCITO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7322 E SOLCITO Lane offers parking.
Does 7322 E SOLCITO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 E SOLCITO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 E SOLCITO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7322 E SOLCITO Lane has a pool.
Does 7322 E SOLCITO Lane have accessible units?
No, 7322 E SOLCITO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 E SOLCITO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7322 E SOLCITO Lane has units with dishwashers.
