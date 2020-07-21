7322 E SOLCITO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

A 10++ location in the Heart of Downtown/Midtown Scottsdale! Mere minutes from MAJOR shopping, 5 Golf Courses, Restaurants, Movie Theatres, Camelback Mnt, World Class Resorts, etc!! 4 true bedrooms, or 3 bedrooms with huge private upstairs office with balcony, 3.5 baths, Master suite downstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs, with one having its own private bathroom. Beautiful new wood/tile floors, carpeting, interior paint, fixtures, etc. 2 Car Garage with two large interior storage rooms. Private backyard with pool, BBQ grill, seating areas. This home is MOVE IN READY condition!