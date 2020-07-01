7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

Cute Studio in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale! What a great location walk to restaurants, attractions, entertainment! Studio is loft style with vaulted ceiling, new kitchen w stainless appliances, full size fridge, new bathroom and compact washer dryer. Ground floor, no neighbor above. Queen size Murphy bed can fold out of the way during the day. Easy open floor plan, recently remodeled and fully furnished. Large 500 square foot patio for entertaining. Water, sewer, trash included in monthly rent. Lovely community pool for your enjoyment.