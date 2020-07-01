All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

7288 East Rancho Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7288 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Cute Studio in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale! What a great location walk to restaurants, attractions, entertainment! Studio is loft style with vaulted ceiling, new kitchen w stainless appliances, full size fridge, new bathroom and compact washer dryer. Ground floor, no neighbor above. Queen size Murphy bed can fold out of the way during the day. Easy open floor plan, recently remodeled and fully furnished. Large 500 square foot patio for entertaining. Water, sewer, trash included in monthly rent. Lovely community pool for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7288 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College