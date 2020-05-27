7284 E CRIMSON SKY Trail

Amenities

AVAILABLE FURNISHED: $3300/Month with 6 mo minimum. Enjoy resort-like living in this guard gated community with Sonoran Desert beauty everywhere. This lovely Villa, features a spacious, open design with 11 and 12 foot ceilings, a bright open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms plus an Office. A Large Yard and Patio provide quiet outdoor relaxation. Landscape maintenance is provided by Owner. Wonderful amenities include an Olympic size heated pool, heated spa, steam room, modern fitness facility, tennis courts with pro on site, pickle ball courts, Breakfast and Lunch Cafe, a Library lounge room with TV and Pool Table, Hiking Trails, Mountain Views and more! See ''winfieldhoa.com'' and click the EXPLORE link. This is a Non-Smoking/No Pet home.