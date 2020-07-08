7260 E SOFTWIND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Remodeled single story in the gated North Scottsdale community of Premiere at Pinnacle Peak. Prime location within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and just minutes to loop 101. Beautiful shaker style cabinets in the chefs kitchen with slab granite, stainless steel Bosch appliances, stainless under-mount sink, split faced travertine backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Attention to detail continues with 5 1/2'' baseboard, 3-tone paint, ORB light fixtures and ceiling fans. Both bathrooms feature travertine showers, slab granite and framed vanity mirrors. Extensive tile flooring and top of the line carpeting in all bedrooms. Fully landscaped with irrigation, fire pit and built in BBQ. Two car garage with plenty of cabinetry for storage. Landscaping is landlords responsibility.