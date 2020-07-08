All apartments in Scottsdale
7260 E SOFTWIND Drive

7260 E Softwind Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7260 E Softwind Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled single story in the gated North Scottsdale community of Premiere at Pinnacle Peak. Prime location within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and just minutes to loop 101. Beautiful shaker style cabinets in the chefs kitchen with slab granite, stainless steel Bosch appliances, stainless under-mount sink, split faced travertine backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Attention to detail continues with 5 1/2'' baseboard, 3-tone paint, ORB light fixtures and ceiling fans. Both bathrooms feature travertine showers, slab granite and framed vanity mirrors. Extensive tile flooring and top of the line carpeting in all bedrooms. Fully landscaped with irrigation, fire pit and built in BBQ. Two car garage with plenty of cabinetry for storage. Landscaping is landlords responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive have any available units?
7260 E SOFTWIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive have?
Some of 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7260 E SOFTWIND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive offers parking.
Does 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive have a pool?
No, 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7260 E SOFTWIND Drive has units with dishwashers.

