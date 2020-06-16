All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7258 E GRANADA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7258 E GRANADA Road
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

7258 E GRANADA Road

7258 East Granada Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7258 East Granada Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
For rent in desirable Scottsdale, close to Old Town shopping & restaurants with easy access to the freeway and only 15 mins to the airport. This home was completely renovated in 2017. Open floor plan, large kitchen with island and breakfast bar which is open to the great room. Spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms+den, bonus room, 2 baths, private lot with N/S exposure. Highly upgraded, self-closing Shaker style cabinets, slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, tile flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, newer ext/int paint, new lighting, plumbing fixtures, dual pane windows. Master suit with dual sinks, his and her closets. Large patio with extended paver area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7258 E GRANADA Road have any available units?
7258 E GRANADA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7258 E GRANADA Road have?
Some of 7258 E GRANADA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7258 E GRANADA Road currently offering any rent specials?
7258 E GRANADA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7258 E GRANADA Road pet-friendly?
No, 7258 E GRANADA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7258 E GRANADA Road offer parking?
No, 7258 E GRANADA Road does not offer parking.
Does 7258 E GRANADA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7258 E GRANADA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7258 E GRANADA Road have a pool?
No, 7258 E GRANADA Road does not have a pool.
Does 7258 E GRANADA Road have accessible units?
No, 7258 E GRANADA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7258 E GRANADA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7258 E GRANADA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College