7258 E GRANADA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

For rent in desirable Scottsdale, close to Old Town shopping & restaurants with easy access to the freeway and only 15 mins to the airport. This home was completely renovated in 2017. Open floor plan, large kitchen with island and breakfast bar which is open to the great room. Spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms+den, bonus room, 2 baths, private lot with N/S exposure. Highly upgraded, self-closing Shaker style cabinets, slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, tile flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, newer ext/int paint, new lighting, plumbing fixtures, dual pane windows. Master suit with dual sinks, his and her closets. Large patio with extended paver area.