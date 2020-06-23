All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7236 E El Caminito Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7236 E El Caminito Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:35 AM

7236 E El Caminito Drive

7236 East El Caminito Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7236 East El Caminito Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Briarwood North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This large and airy 3-bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home is in one of the best locations in the entire Valley. Located where Paradise Valley, McCormick Ranch and Gainey Village meet, this home is located near endless hiking paths and myriad options for dining, shopping and more. Located on a quiet street right off of Scottsdale Road near Eastwood Lane, location provides for easy access to Scottsdale and beyond.This home has no common walls and is one of the few detached homes within Briarwood VI. At over 2,600 SF, all rooms are generously sized. The living room and family room area has saltillo tile and opens up onto a beautiful covered patio by a pebbletec private pool. Located in the highly rated '3 C's' School District (Cochise, Cocopah & Chaparral).Must see -- will rent quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 E El Caminito Drive have any available units?
7236 E El Caminito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7236 E El Caminito Drive have?
Some of 7236 E El Caminito Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7236 E El Caminito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7236 E El Caminito Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 E El Caminito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7236 E El Caminito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7236 E El Caminito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7236 E El Caminito Drive does offer parking.
Does 7236 E El Caminito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7236 E El Caminito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 E El Caminito Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7236 E El Caminito Drive has a pool.
Does 7236 E El Caminito Drive have accessible units?
No, 7236 E El Caminito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 E El Caminito Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7236 E El Caminito Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College