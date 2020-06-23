7236 E El Caminito Drive

Amenities

This large and airy 3-bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home is in one of the best locations in the entire Valley. Located where Paradise Valley, McCormick Ranch and Gainey Village meet, this home is located near endless hiking paths and myriad options for dining, shopping and more. Located on a quiet street right off of Scottsdale Road near Eastwood Lane, location provides for easy access to Scottsdale and beyond.This home has no common walls and is one of the few detached homes within Briarwood VI. At over 2,600 SF, all rooms are generously sized. The living room and family room area has saltillo tile and opens up onto a beautiful covered patio by a pebbletec private pool. Located in the highly rated '3 C's' School District (Cochise, Cocopah & Chaparral).Must see -- will rent quick!