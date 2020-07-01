7212 E Latham Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Beautiful remodeled 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Scottsdale with a sparkling pool. Great room floorplan with a remodeled kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave, and granite counters. Newer AC, roof, dual pane windows, tile floors, cabinets, granite counters, lights, fans, interior doors, and pool equipment. The master bedroom has separate French doors to the backyard. Large custom master bath tile shower. Shady brick paved front courtyard. Convenient to shopping, dining, art galleries, and employment centers. Refrigerator, washer, dryer , and pool service included. 2 year lease.