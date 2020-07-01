All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

7212 E Latham Street

7212 East Latham Street · No Longer Available
Location

7212 East Latham Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Beautiful remodeled 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Scottsdale with a sparkling pool. Great room floorplan with a remodeled kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave, and granite counters. Newer AC, roof, dual pane windows, tile floors, cabinets, granite counters, lights, fans, interior doors, and pool equipment. The master bedroom has separate French doors to the backyard. Large custom master bath tile shower. Shady brick paved front courtyard. Convenient to shopping, dining, art galleries, and employment centers. Refrigerator, washer, dryer , and pool service included. 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 E Latham Street have any available units?
7212 E Latham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7212 E Latham Street have?
Some of 7212 E Latham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 E Latham Street currently offering any rent specials?
7212 E Latham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 E Latham Street pet-friendly?
No, 7212 E Latham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7212 E Latham Street offer parking?
Yes, 7212 E Latham Street offers parking.
Does 7212 E Latham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7212 E Latham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 E Latham Street have a pool?
Yes, 7212 E Latham Street has a pool.
Does 7212 E Latham Street have accessible units?
No, 7212 E Latham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 E Latham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7212 E Latham Street has units with dishwashers.

