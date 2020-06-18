7181 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub valet service

This stunning 10th floor unit is professionally decorated by Est Est,Inc and has the sophistication and feel of a penthouse with VIEWS from Camelback Mountain to downtown Phoenix skyline. Premium features include formal entry, open floor plan, oversized kitchen and two balconies! Other custom details include grand stone floors, custom wood cabinetry and hardware, granite counter-tops, beautiful lighting, and custom master door. Enjoy breathtaking views of sunsets, mountains, city lights and courtyards from two furnished balconies! Live the luxurious lifestyle Scottsdale Waterfront has to offer including 24 hour front desk services, concierge, valet, fitness center, roof top pool and spa, club room, BBQ and wine cellar. Unit includes 2 parking spaces, and wine locker.