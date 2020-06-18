All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
7181 E CAMELBACK Road
7181 E CAMELBACK Road

7181 East Camelback Road · (480) 223-2059
Location

7181 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$10,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2102 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
valet service
This stunning 10th floor unit is professionally decorated by Est Est,Inc and has the sophistication and feel of a penthouse with VIEWS from Camelback Mountain to downtown Phoenix skyline. Premium features include formal entry, open floor plan, oversized kitchen and two balconies! Other custom details include grand stone floors, custom wood cabinetry and hardware, granite counter-tops, beautiful lighting, and custom master door. Enjoy breathtaking views of sunsets, mountains, city lights and courtyards from two furnished balconies! Live the luxurious lifestyle Scottsdale Waterfront has to offer including 24 hour front desk services, concierge, valet, fitness center, roof top pool and spa, club room, BBQ and wine cellar. Unit includes 2 parking spaces, and wine locker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7181 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
7181 E CAMELBACK Road has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7181 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 7181 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7181 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7181 E CAMELBACK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7181 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7181 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7181 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 7181 E CAMELBACK Road does offer parking.
Does 7181 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7181 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7181 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 7181 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 7181 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 7181 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7181 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7181 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
