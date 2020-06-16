All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

7127 East Rancho Vista Drive · (480) 695-3003
Location

7127 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2011 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
putting green
racquetball court
Ultimate Camelview location overlooking lush garden terraces and one of the community pools. This 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths PLUS a separate den/office makes this the perfect floor plan. Granite countertops in the open kitchen with travertine flooring. The master bathroom boasts marble countertops and white cabinets. Come see what Camelback Optima has to offer including, concierge services, gated parking, workout facilities, indoor and outdoor pool and spas, racquetball/basketball courts, putting green, dog park, on site restaurant/bar and so much more! Walk to Fashion Square, restaurants and Old Town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
