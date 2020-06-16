7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool putting green racquetball court

Ultimate Camelview location overlooking lush garden terraces and one of the community pools. This 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths PLUS a separate den/office makes this the perfect floor plan. Granite countertops in the open kitchen with travertine flooring. The master bathroom boasts marble countertops and white cabinets. Come see what Camelback Optima has to offer including, concierge services, gated parking, workout facilities, indoor and outdoor pool and spas, racquetball/basketball courts, putting green, dog park, on site restaurant/bar and so much more! Walk to Fashion Square, restaurants and Old Town!