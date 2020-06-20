7122 E ALOE VERA Drive

Amenities

Furnished Rental. Absolutely stunning completely updated. Open wash and Mountain Views to the rear, 2BR, 2BA, 2car garage, furnished rental in Terravita. New stainless apps, travertine floors, granite, etc. contemporary decor, interior quiet lot. Enjoy year round heated community pool and spa, tennis, golf, dining, trails.Rental Rates per month: Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar: $4500 + Utility Cap; Apr, May: $3,500 + Utility Cap; Oct, Nov: $3,750 + Utility Cap; Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep: $2,250 + all Utilities. TERRAVITA OFFERS AN AWARD-WINNING LIFESTYLE. It has a private 18-hole champion golf course, driving ranges, chip and putting practice areas. All Terravita homes come with a social membership to a First-Class Country Club with complete dining and banquet facilities, a swimming pool/spa and tennis center and a state-of-the-art fitness center, a social/meeting pavilion and 6 miles of trails.