Scottsdale, AZ
7122 E ALOE VERA Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:32 AM

7122 East Aloe Vera Drive · (480) 375-1940
Location

7122 East Aloe Vera Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished Rental. Absolutely stunning completely updated. Open wash and Mountain Views to the rear, 2BR, 2BA, 2car garage, furnished rental in Terravita. New stainless apps, travertine floors, granite, etc. contemporary decor, interior quiet lot. Enjoy year round heated community pool and spa, tennis, golf, dining, trails.Rental Rates per month: Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar: $4500 + Utility Cap; Apr, May: $3,500 + Utility Cap; Oct, Nov: $3,750 + Utility Cap; Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep: $2,250 + all Utilities. TERRAVITA OFFERS AN AWARD-WINNING LIFESTYLE. It has a private 18-hole champion golf course, driving ranges, chip and putting practice areas. All Terravita homes come with a social membership to a First-Class Country Club with complete dining and banquet facilities, a swimming pool/spa and tennis center and a state-of-the-art fitness center, a social/meeting pavilion and 6 miles of trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive have any available units?
7122 E ALOE VERA Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive have?
Some of 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7122 E ALOE VERA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive has a pool.
Does 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7122 E ALOE VERA Drive has units with dishwashers.
