7114 N VIA NUEVA

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Welcome to McCormick Ranch Area! One of the Most Desirable place to in Scottsdale.Super 2 Bedroom 2 Bath town home has complete new interior paint with new laminate flooring in Bedrooms. Both bathes are completely updated. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, All New Stainless Steel Appliances Large open Living Room with Formal Dining. Dual pane windows, Shutters,Blinds & Drapes. Wonderful shaded patio to enjoy your evenings. 2 car garage with built-in cabinets. Community pool (to enjoy-not maintain) Green belt area for your enjoyment. Hurry this will go fast!!Tenant pays for service call for Home Warranty.