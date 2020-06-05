All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

7114 N VIA NUEVA --

7114 North via Nueva · No Longer Available
Location

7114 North via Nueva, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to McCormick Ranch Area! One of the Most Desirable place to in Scottsdale.Super 2 Bedroom 2 Bath town home has complete new interior paint with new laminate flooring in Bedrooms. Both bathes are completely updated. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, All New Stainless Steel Appliances Large open Living Room with Formal Dining. Dual pane windows, Shutters,Blinds & Drapes. Wonderful shaded patio to enjoy your evenings. 2 car garage with built-in cabinets. Community pool (to enjoy-not maintain) Green belt area for your enjoyment. Hurry this will go fast!!Tenant pays for service call for Home Warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- have any available units?
7114 N VIA NUEVA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- have?
Some of 7114 N VIA NUEVA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- currently offering any rent specials?
7114 N VIA NUEVA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- pet-friendly?
No, 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- offer parking?
Yes, 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- offers parking.
Does 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- have a pool?
Yes, 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- has a pool.
Does 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- have accessible units?
No, 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7114 N VIA NUEVA -- has units with dishwashers.
