7110 N VIA NUEVA

MUST SEE!!! Located in McCormick Ranch, wheelchair accessible 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, home has been remodeled in 2018, with updated kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors. Open floor plan. Two car garage with epoxy floors and built-in storage. Close to shops, restaurants, golf courses, lakes, a bus stop, spring training, concerts and casinos and easy access to 101 freeway. 1st & last months rent + all deposits and fees required prior to move-in.