All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7110 N VIA NUEVA --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7110 N VIA NUEVA --
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

7110 N VIA NUEVA --

7110 North via Nueva · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7110 North via Nueva, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
MUST SEE!!! Located in McCormick Ranch, wheelchair accessible 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, home has been remodeled in 2018, with updated kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors. Open floor plan. Two car garage with epoxy floors and built-in storage. Close to shops, restaurants, golf courses, lakes, a bus stop, spring training, concerts and casinos and easy access to 101 freeway. 1st & last months rent + all deposits and fees required prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- have any available units?
7110 N VIA NUEVA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- have?
Some of 7110 N VIA NUEVA --'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- currently offering any rent specials?
7110 N VIA NUEVA -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- pet-friendly?
No, 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- offer parking?
Yes, 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- does offer parking.
Does 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- have a pool?
No, 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- does not have a pool.
Does 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- have accessible units?
Yes, 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- has accessible units.
Does 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- have units with dishwashers?
No, 7110 N VIA NUEVA -- does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College