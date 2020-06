Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

UNIQUE SUPER HOME LOCATED IN THE INFAMOUS CAMELBACK PARK ESTATES!!UNBELIEVABLE RENTAL LOCATION!! 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHS PLUS YOU OWN PRIVATE POOL.. SPACIOUS LIVING, UPDATED KITCHEN! COMTEMPORARY RAISED CABINETS!! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.. LARGE FIREPLACE!! INCLUDES A FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH YOUR POOL AND AN GOOD SIZE ENTERTAINMENT AREA!! YOU CAN WALK TO FASHION SQUARE WITH ALL THE SHOPS AND HIGH END RESTURANTS!! UNFURNISHED HOME .. RENT UNCLUDES POOL AND LAWN SERVICE.. READY TO MOVE IN JULY 1ST !!