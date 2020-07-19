7001 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR Drive

Amenities

Location! Location! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level unit with no one above. Vaulted ceilings. Updated lighting. New stainless refigerator & wine cooler & Corian counters. Designer paint thru out. Saltillo tile refurbished in main living areas-carpet in bedrooms. Separate laundry room too. Nice front patio for outdoor eating & grill. Unit has oversize detached 2.5 car garage. 2 Community pools, clubhouse in a golf course subdivision. Steps to McCormick Ranch greenbelt. Live the Arizona lifestyle in style. Must see!