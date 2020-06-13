All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E

6929 East Mariposa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6929 East Mariposa Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fully furnished, short term rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb & March) $9000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $3375/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ A wonderful retreat for everyone! It's all about location and this renovated 4 bedroom home has easy access to most every venue in Scottsdale. Set in a quiet neighborhood tucked back from the excitement of Old Town and Fashion Square. A walk into the back yard by the pool or through the neighborhood will host an exceptional view of Camelback Mountain. Minutes to hiking Camelback in one direction and walking distance to great shopping in the other.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E have any available units?
6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E have?
Some of 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E offer parking?
No, 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E does not offer parking.
Does 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E has a pool.
Does 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E have accessible units?
No, 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6929 E MARIPOSA Drive E has units with dishwashers.
