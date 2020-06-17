All apartments in Scottsdale
6815 E Orion Dr.

6815 E Orion Dr · (480) 213-7361
Location

6815 E Orion Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6815 E Orion Dr. · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2005 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Outstanding 3 bedroom home in Scottsdale gated community with community pool - LOCATED ON AN INTERIOR LOT IN UPSCALE GATED SKYE ON MCDOWELL, this newly built, stunning K Hovnanian sleek contemporary offers a carefree, low-maintenance lifestyle in a convenient up-and-coming South Scottsdale location in close proximity to Old Town, ASU, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Tempe Town lakes & the airport. Excellent floor plan features lower level great room with upgraded tile flooring T/O and nesting sliding glass doors opening to covered patio & yard. Island kitchen boasts Thermofoil cabinets, S/S appliances, incl gas cooktop, plus gorgeous granite countertops. Upstairs are Master Ste with private balcony, 2 secondary bedrooms+loft. U/G finishes incl subway tile surrounds+deco mosaic glass ribbon. DESIRABLE COMMUNITY AMENITIES include heated pool & spa+fitness center. See floor plan in pictures.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.
RENTAL TAX IS 1.75%

(RLNE4335179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 E Orion Dr. have any available units?
6815 E Orion Dr. has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6815 E Orion Dr. have?
Some of 6815 E Orion Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 E Orion Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6815 E Orion Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 E Orion Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6815 E Orion Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6815 E Orion Dr. offer parking?
No, 6815 E Orion Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6815 E Orion Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 E Orion Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 E Orion Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6815 E Orion Dr. has a pool.
Does 6815 E Orion Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6815 E Orion Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 E Orion Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6815 E Orion Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
