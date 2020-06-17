6815 E Orion Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub

Outstanding 3 bedroom home in Scottsdale gated community with community pool - LOCATED ON AN INTERIOR LOT IN UPSCALE GATED SKYE ON MCDOWELL, this newly built, stunning K Hovnanian sleek contemporary offers a carefree, low-maintenance lifestyle in a convenient up-and-coming South Scottsdale location in close proximity to Old Town, ASU, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Tempe Town lakes & the airport. Excellent floor plan features lower level great room with upgraded tile flooring T/O and nesting sliding glass doors opening to covered patio & yard. Island kitchen boasts Thermofoil cabinets, S/S appliances, incl gas cooktop, plus gorgeous granite countertops. Upstairs are Master Ste with private balcony, 2 secondary bedrooms+loft. U/G finishes incl subway tile surrounds+deco mosaic glass ribbon. DESIRABLE COMMUNITY AMENITIES include heated pool & spa+fitness center. See floor plan in pictures.



RENTAL TAX IS 1.75%



