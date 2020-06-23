All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

6729 E 1ST Avenue

6729 East 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6729 East 1st Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
FUN! LOCATION! GORGEOUS Furnished Rental - The AVENUE - This rental includes EVERYTHING - Utilities & Wifi Internet, DirectTV!Beautifully updated 3bed/2bath cottage ranch home located literally steps shopping, restaurants, bars, art galleries in a quaint private neighborhood. Nearly 1600 sq ft of stylish features in West Elm flavor & spacious backyard space w/ covered patio & outdoor dining. Each room has a Queen beds & lovely furnishings w/luxury hotel bedding. WiFi, cable & a fully appointed entertainment system. Every modern convenience at your finger tips. 3 homes west of Main Street in Downtown Old Town Scottsdale in private neighborhood setting. Seasonal rates: Nov - April is $5000/mo. Summer, May-Oct is $3000/mo.Just bring toothbrush & you are HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6729 E 1ST Avenue have any available units?
6729 E 1ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6729 E 1ST Avenue have?
Some of 6729 E 1ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6729 E 1ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6729 E 1ST Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6729 E 1ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6729 E 1ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6729 E 1ST Avenue offer parking?
No, 6729 E 1ST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6729 E 1ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6729 E 1ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6729 E 1ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 6729 E 1ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6729 E 1ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6729 E 1ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6729 E 1ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6729 E 1ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
