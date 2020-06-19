All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6540 E OBERLIN Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6540 E OBERLIN Way
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:30 PM

6540 E OBERLIN Way

6540 East Oberlin Way · (480) 930-2655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6540 East Oberlin Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Saguaro Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Updated Cerro Model with Open Greatroom floorplan. Ideal for entertaining and family gatherings as Living Room flows into family room and kitchen. Chefs kitchen boasts new cabinetry, upgraded stainless built in appliances, custom oversized island, pantry, double ovens Large master suite with new cabinetry, travertine stone and marble counters. Enjoy Breath taking views from Desert Oasis Backyard featuring large covered patios with flagstone accents, water feature,Pool, SPA and built-in BBQ all backing to Huge Natural Open Space. The Cerro offers unique architectural design angles, a split plan and an oversized three car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6540 E OBERLIN Way have any available units?
6540 E OBERLIN Way has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6540 E OBERLIN Way have?
Some of 6540 E OBERLIN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6540 E OBERLIN Way currently offering any rent specials?
6540 E OBERLIN Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6540 E OBERLIN Way pet-friendly?
No, 6540 E OBERLIN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6540 E OBERLIN Way offer parking?
Yes, 6540 E OBERLIN Way does offer parking.
Does 6540 E OBERLIN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6540 E OBERLIN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6540 E OBERLIN Way have a pool?
Yes, 6540 E OBERLIN Way has a pool.
Does 6540 E OBERLIN Way have accessible units?
No, 6540 E OBERLIN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6540 E OBERLIN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6540 E OBERLIN Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6540 E OBERLIN Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity