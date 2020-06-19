6540 E OBERLIN Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Updated Cerro Model with Open Greatroom floorplan. Ideal for entertaining and family gatherings as Living Room flows into family room and kitchen. Chefs kitchen boasts new cabinetry, upgraded stainless built in appliances, custom oversized island, pantry, double ovens Large master suite with new cabinetry, travertine stone and marble counters. Enjoy Breath taking views from Desert Oasis Backyard featuring large covered patios with flagstone accents, water feature,Pool, SPA and built-in BBQ all backing to Huge Natural Open Space. The Cerro offers unique architectural design angles, a split plan and an oversized three car garage.