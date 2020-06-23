Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM
6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle
6522 East Night Glow Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
6522 East Night Glow Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle have any available units?
6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle have?
Some of 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle does offer parking.
Does 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle have a pool?
No, 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle have accessible units?
No, 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6522 E NIGHT GLOW Circle has units with dishwashers.
