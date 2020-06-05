6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home. Welcome to Terravita Golf and Country Club. Our guard gated community is nearby Carefree and Cave Creek, Terravita is an award winning community with over six miles of walking trails and resort style amenities, including fitness, golf, tennis, pool and the Clubhouse for fine and casual dining. Memberships available to tenants for a small fee. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING HOME! small pet allowed with owners permission.