Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive

6135 East Evening Glow Drive · (480) 375-1940
Location

6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2329 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home. Welcome to Terravita Golf and Country Club. Our guard gated community is nearby Carefree and Cave Creek, Terravita is an award winning community with over six miles of walking trails and resort style amenities, including fitness, golf, tennis, pool and the Clubhouse for fine and casual dining. Memberships available to tenants for a small fee. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING HOME! small pet allowed with owners permission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive have any available units?
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive have?
Some of 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive does offer parking.
Does 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive has a pool.
Does 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
