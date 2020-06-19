5744 N 79TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage

Executive Rental *Fully Furnished *All utilities included *Two miles from Old Town and a half block from the Hayden greenbelt. Featuring a cathedral ceiling, over 2000 sq. feet on one level with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, garage, swimming pool, outside wet bar with stools for 7 and an outside grilling area and separate table seating for 6. It is within 5 miles of 4 public golf courses, new Scottsdale dog park, and spring training stadiums for the SF giants, (Scottsdale Stadium) and the Denver Rockies and AZ Diamondback (Salt River Fields). Old Town Scottsdale with shopping at the Fashion square mall, nightlife and dining facilities is but 2 miles away. One block away is 20 miles of hiking/walking paths. Property sleeps 9: beds: king, queen, queen, queen sofa sleeper and ottoman sleeper for one.