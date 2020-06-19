All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 5744 N 79TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5744 N 79TH Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:36 AM

5744 N 79TH Street

5744 North 79th Street · (602) 793-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5744 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Executive Rental *Fully Furnished *All utilities included *Two miles from Old Town and a half block from the Hayden greenbelt. Featuring a cathedral ceiling, over 2000 sq. feet on one level with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, garage, swimming pool, outside wet bar with stools for 7 and an outside grilling area and separate table seating for 6. It is within 5 miles of 4 public golf courses, new Scottsdale dog park, and spring training stadiums for the SF giants, (Scottsdale Stadium) and the Denver Rockies and AZ Diamondback (Salt River Fields). Old Town Scottsdale with shopping at the Fashion square mall, nightlife and dining facilities is but 2 miles away. One block away is 20 miles of hiking/walking paths. Property sleeps 9: beds: king, queen, queen, queen sofa sleeper and ottoman sleeper for one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 N 79TH Street have any available units?
5744 N 79TH Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5744 N 79TH Street have?
Some of 5744 N 79TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5744 N 79TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5744 N 79TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 N 79TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5744 N 79TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 5744 N 79TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5744 N 79TH Street does offer parking.
Does 5744 N 79TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5744 N 79TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 N 79TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5744 N 79TH Street has a pool.
Does 5744 N 79TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5744 N 79TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 N 79TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5744 N 79TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5744 N 79TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity