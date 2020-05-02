All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5102 Cactus Rd.

5102 East Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Location

5102 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath home beautiful remodeled kitchen and features a peninsula, corian counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Formal dining room. Master offers double doors and wall of closet. Home has large living room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Laundry room has loads of cabinets and full size front loading washer & dryer. Arcadia door opens to covered patio, outdoor BBQ and fresh fruit. Large lot with citrus trees, pool, patio, two storage sheds and a 2 car garage. Tumble in the grass or sit in the shade while enjoying fresh squeezed juice. Includes weekly pool service.
Becca Linnig
REMAX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Cactus Rd. have any available units?
5102 Cactus Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 Cactus Rd. have?
Some of 5102 Cactus Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Cactus Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Cactus Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Cactus Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 5102 Cactus Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5102 Cactus Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 5102 Cactus Rd. offers parking.
Does 5102 Cactus Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Cactus Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Cactus Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 5102 Cactus Rd. has a pool.
Does 5102 Cactus Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5102 Cactus Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Cactus Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 Cactus Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

