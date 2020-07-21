All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101

4832 North Woodmere Fairway · No Longer Available
Location

4832 North Woodmere Fairway, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom + 1,286 SF + 1 Car Garage + Community Pool on Hayden and Chaparral - ***2 Weeks Free Rent*** Super cute remodeled town home in the heart of Scottsdale, No expense was spared. New paint, tile, carpet, fixtures, and lighting. This lofty, two-story unit offers two bedrooms (all upstairs), with two and a half bathrooms. Tile throughout downstairs with carpeted bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances including in suite washer and dryer! Desirable end unit with two Private Balconies and Private Courtyard which is perfect for entertaining. Cool off in th Community Pool and Spa or take a stroll on the Arizona Canal to Restaurants, Shops and Art Galleries. Half mile walk to Scottsdale Fashion Square for shopping and a movie. You will not want to miss this beautiful unit.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE3395732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 have any available units?
4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 have?
Some of 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 currently offering any rent specials?
4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 is pet friendly.
Does 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 offer parking?
Yes, 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 offers parking.
Does 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 have a pool?
Yes, 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 has a pool.
Does 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 have accessible units?
No, 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4832 North Woodmere Fairway Unit C-101 has units with dishwashers.
