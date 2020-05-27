All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

4802 N 83rd Street

4802 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4802 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4802 N 83rd Street Available 06/15/20 Unfurnished Luxury Home in South Scottsdale - South Scottsdale entertainment home. Large home with beautiful remodel and no detail left out. Enjoy cooking in your gourmet kitchen, stay in for a family night, relax outside on the large patio. Large double head shower in master bedroom. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

This home is in the heart of it all. Just north of Camelback road and only 1.7 Miles to the Entertainment District. Your dream home awaits you. The home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, plus a bonus living room. When you enter, you will be amazed by the bright and airy open floor plan. Kitchen is designed with beautiful custom cabinets located in an open family room . To the left of the family room/kitchen area is a large living room. Large laundry room featuring more custom cabinetry, washer/dryer and wine fridge!

Rent is $3000/month + City of Scottsdale TPT of 1.75%. (52.50). Total $3052.50
Refundable security deposit $3000
Refundable cleaning deposit $200
Tenant is responsible for utilities

No Pets allowed.

All occupants over 18 are required to apply.
$45 application fee per person.
12 Month Min lease.

1.7 Miles to Scottsdale Entertainment District
11 miles to TPC
11 miles from Sky Harbor International Airport
3.4 miles to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
2.3 Miles to Scottsdale Stadium.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5637378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 N 83rd Street have any available units?
4802 N 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 4802 N 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4802 N 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 N 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4802 N 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4802 N 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 4802 N 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4802 N 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4802 N 83rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 N 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 4802 N 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4802 N 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4802 N 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 N 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 N 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4802 N 83rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4802 N 83rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

