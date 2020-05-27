Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

4802 N 83rd Street Available 06/15/20 Unfurnished Luxury Home in South Scottsdale - South Scottsdale entertainment home. Large home with beautiful remodel and no detail left out. Enjoy cooking in your gourmet kitchen, stay in for a family night, relax outside on the large patio. Large double head shower in master bedroom. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.



This home is in the heart of it all. Just north of Camelback road and only 1.7 Miles to the Entertainment District. Your dream home awaits you. The home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, plus a bonus living room. When you enter, you will be amazed by the bright and airy open floor plan. Kitchen is designed with beautiful custom cabinets located in an open family room . To the left of the family room/kitchen area is a large living room. Large laundry room featuring more custom cabinetry, washer/dryer and wine fridge!



Rent is $3000/month + City of Scottsdale TPT of 1.75%. (52.50). Total $3052.50

Refundable security deposit $3000

Refundable cleaning deposit $200

Tenant is responsible for utilities



No Pets allowed.



All occupants over 18 are required to apply.

$45 application fee per person.

12 Month Min lease.



1.7 Miles to Scottsdale Entertainment District

11 miles to TPC

11 miles from Sky Harbor International Airport

3.4 miles to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

2.3 Miles to Scottsdale Stadium.



(RLNE5637378)