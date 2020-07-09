All apartments in Scottsdale
4302 N. Parkway

4302 North Parkway Avenue
Location

4302 North Parkway Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Stylish Old Town Scottsdale Townhome now available! - Spacious two bedroom, two and one-half bath townhome walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale. There are two huge bedrooms upstairs, each with private en suite bath and walk-in closet. Powder room and nice-sized laundry downstairs. Two living areas in the spacious great room. All appliances included plus washer and dryer. Expansive covered patio with pass-through to kitchen. Covered carport and exterior storage complete the package in this stylish in-town residence for the discriminating tenants. Rent does not include 1.75% sales tax to City of Scottsdale. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO Score and 3 X monthly rent for total monthly earnings. No co-signers please. Application fee is $20 per adult and can be made online at www.brokerypropmgmt.com.

(RLNE5527725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 N. Parkway have any available units?
4302 N. Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 N. Parkway have?
Some of 4302 N. Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 N. Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4302 N. Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 N. Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 4302 N. Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4302 N. Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 4302 N. Parkway offers parking.
Does 4302 N. Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4302 N. Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 N. Parkway have a pool?
No, 4302 N. Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4302 N. Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4302 N. Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 N. Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 N. Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

