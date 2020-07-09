4302 N. Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Stylish Old Town Scottsdale Townhome now available! - Spacious two bedroom, two and one-half bath townhome walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale. There are two huge bedrooms upstairs, each with private en suite bath and walk-in closet. Powder room and nice-sized laundry downstairs. Two living areas in the spacious great room. All appliances included plus washer and dryer. Expansive covered patio with pass-through to kitchen. Covered carport and exterior storage complete the package in this stylish in-town residence for the discriminating tenants. Rent does not include 1.75% sales tax to City of Scottsdale. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO Score and 3 X monthly rent for total monthly earnings. No co-signers please. Application fee is $20 per adult and can be made online at www.brokerypropmgmt.com.



