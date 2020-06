Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in a prime location. Located in Old Town Scottsdale very close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Walking distance to Neiman Marcus, Nordstroms, Restaurants, and amazing nightlife/entertainment. Condo comes completely equipped with everything you need to feel right at home. The community itself offers a large resort like pool.