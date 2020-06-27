40199 N 105TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Unfurnished home with sunset views from a vast and complete wrap around balcony in a split floor plan with generous en suite bedrooms that all have balcony/patio access. Storybook golf course views from the kitchen and outdoor dining areas. Vaulted ceilings with stone, wood, hand carved beams, and glass dominant living spaces in the great room and open dining room capture the botanical gardens and courtyards that surround. Welcome to the most serene setting for your stay with us...Long Term Lease Preferred By Owners