All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 40199 N 105TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
40199 N 105TH Place
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

40199 N 105TH Place

40199 North 105th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

40199 North 105th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Unfurnished home with sunset views from a vast and complete wrap around balcony in a split floor plan with generous en suite bedrooms that all have balcony/patio access. Storybook golf course views from the kitchen and outdoor dining areas. Vaulted ceilings with stone, wood, hand carved beams, and glass dominant living spaces in the great room and open dining room capture the botanical gardens and courtyards that surround. Welcome to the most serene setting for your stay with us...Long Term Lease Preferred By Owners

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40199 N 105TH Place have any available units?
40199 N 105TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 40199 N 105TH Place have?
Some of 40199 N 105TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40199 N 105TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
40199 N 105TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40199 N 105TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 40199 N 105TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 40199 N 105TH Place offer parking?
No, 40199 N 105TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 40199 N 105TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40199 N 105TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40199 N 105TH Place have a pool?
No, 40199 N 105TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 40199 N 105TH Place have accessible units?
No, 40199 N 105TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 40199 N 105TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40199 N 105TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College