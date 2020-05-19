4014 N 81ST Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub

THIS IS A TOP TO BOTTOM GREEN HOME. Professionally cleaned and maintained with Melaleuca products, perfect for the environmentally conscious. Gorgeous, and we do mean gorgeous remodeled home at the corner of Hayden and Indian School. Location can not be beat in this easy access neighborhood to Old Town and everything Scottsdale has to offer. Park in the comfy circular drive with carport. Step inside to a super sized living space with grand television and sectional seating for everyone. The dining room is large and is perfect for family and friends. The kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to the living and dining spaces so no one is ever left out. The kitchen is super stocked with high end finishes and gourmet cooking accompaniments. The walk in pantry is perfect for stocking everything for your stay. The beautiful kitchen window looking over the backyard makes this an entertainers dream. Down the hall you will find an office and 2 Master Bedrooms. The Queen Master is lovely with an en-suite bath and walk in shower. The King Master is large with a en-suite spa bath complete with soaking tub, double sinks and a grand walk in closet. The King Master features a large television as well. You will feel like royalty in either of these bedrooms or throughout the home for that matter.

Step outside to the large covered patio with a west facing view, perfect for sunsets over Camelback Mountain. There is an outdoor room with plenty of seating and a beverage fridge for hot times at the pool. The pool has 4 plush lounge chairs which fit perfectly on the custom Baja shelf and swim steps for kids to play and a deep large pool. This one is not heated, but comes with a solar cover for extended pool life from April-October without a problem. Grass area for lawn games and a gate leading to a path to Basha's grocery store makes this home a super choice year round.



Close to Downtown Scottsdale and Kierland Commons. Kierland is a unique, upscale Main Street lifestyle center that artfully blends retail shopping, dining, and entertainment. The one-of-a-kind development incorporates over 70 high-end specialty stores that include a distinctive selection of national retail choices, such as Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Sundance, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, Tommy Bahama and Z Gallerie. Guests may also choose from a variety of the Valley's consistently ranked best restaurants like Zinc Bistro, The Greene House, Mastro's Ocean Club, Postino WineCafe, and North. Featuring regional cuisine from Continental to French to Italian, there is something for everyone.



Golf, golf, and more golf. All around you are some of the best courses that Scottsdale and the Phoenix Metro Area has to offer. Host a client, tee off with a group of friends or just enjoy the stunning beauty of the green grass and desert landscape surrounding you.



Come for business or leisure for world-class events such as The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, MLB Spring Training Baseball or The Phoenix Open. Minutes from Talking Stick Casino and Resort and the MLB Spring Training field of the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies. Around the corner is the home of the San Francisco Giants Spring Training Field. This is your spot to call your own while enjoying these or many other events.

Downtown Scottsdale is just moments away from this exquisite private home as well, allowing you access to nightlife and a whole host of other shopping and fun.



Looking forward to meeting you in sunny Scottsdale.