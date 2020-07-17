All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 3943 North 65th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
3943 North 65th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3943 North 65th Street

3943 North 65th Street · (480) 448-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3943 North 65th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3943 North 65th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3943 North 65th Street Available 08/01/20 3943 North 65th Street Scottsdale, Arizona 85251 - Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bed 3 bath ranch in the heart of Arcadia! This single level split floor plan exudes Charm, Comfort and Character! Gourmet Chefs Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, wet bar, double ovens, built in recycle and huge island with breakfast bar that opens to great room, perfect for entertaining. Spacious great room features vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and picturesque windows providing tons of natural light! Master suite is truly an oasis with vaulted ceiling, crown molding, and French doors leading to your backyard. En suite features separate shower/tub & his/her sinks, vanity and a large walk in closest with ample storage space. Bedroom two is a perfect for guests as it includes an en suite bath and private entrance/exit to the backyard. Huge laundry room/mud room great for additional storage with tons of built ins! Backyard is the perfect place to escape to and enjoy Arizona sunsets. Cool off in your sparkling pool, enjoy dining under your covered patio, and cookouts on your built-in BBQ. This home will truly wow and is a must see!Located in the heart of Arcadia and super close to shopping, dining, freeways and more!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE4693972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 North 65th Street have any available units?
3943 North 65th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 North 65th Street have?
Some of 3943 North 65th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 North 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3943 North 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 North 65th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3943 North 65th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3943 North 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3943 North 65th Street offers parking.
Does 3943 North 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3943 North 65th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 North 65th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3943 North 65th Street has a pool.
Does 3943 North 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 3943 North 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 North 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 North 65th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3943 North 65th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity