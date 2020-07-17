Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

3943 North 65th Street Available 08/01/20 3943 North 65th Street Scottsdale, Arizona 85251 - Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bed 3 bath ranch in the heart of Arcadia! This single level split floor plan exudes Charm, Comfort and Character! Gourmet Chefs Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, wet bar, double ovens, built in recycle and huge island with breakfast bar that opens to great room, perfect for entertaining. Spacious great room features vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and picturesque windows providing tons of natural light! Master suite is truly an oasis with vaulted ceiling, crown molding, and French doors leading to your backyard. En suite features separate shower/tub & his/her sinks, vanity and a large walk in closest with ample storage space. Bedroom two is a perfect for guests as it includes an en suite bath and private entrance/exit to the backyard. Huge laundry room/mud room great for additional storage with tons of built ins! Backyard is the perfect place to escape to and enjoy Arizona sunsets. Cool off in your sparkling pool, enjoy dining under your covered patio, and cookouts on your built-in BBQ. This home will truly wow and is a must see!Located in the heart of Arcadia and super close to shopping, dining, freeways and more!



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



