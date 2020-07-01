All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

37870 N 98TH Place

37870 North 98th Place
Location

37870 North 98th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

putting green
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
media room
wine room
No Expenses Spared with this Exceptional Desert Escape!! This Property Flows Extremely well from Room to Room with no Wasted Space. Ideal for Entertaining, Family and Guests. Luxurious Amenities include: Opulent 8 Seat Home Theater, Exercise Room, Bar, 500+ bottle wine room, Viewing Deck with 360 Degree Mountain Views, 3 Hole Putting Green, Crestron Smart Home Automation, Complete Home Audio System with Surround Sound throughout including the Master Shower. The Great Room features a Pool Table, Pass Through Bar and Collapsible Pocket Doors leading to the backyard. Enjoy a Backyard Desert Oasis with over 2,000 sq/ft of Covered Patio, 2 Way Fireplace, BBQ, Fiber Optic Negative Edge Pool and Multiple Sun Decks. Mechanically, this home has a 3 stage filtration system, 19 seer AC system, Heated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37870 N 98TH Place have any available units?
37870 N 98TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 37870 N 98TH Place have?
Some of 37870 N 98TH Place's amenities include putting green, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37870 N 98TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
37870 N 98TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37870 N 98TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 37870 N 98TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 37870 N 98TH Place offer parking?
No, 37870 N 98TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 37870 N 98TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37870 N 98TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37870 N 98TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 37870 N 98TH Place has a pool.
Does 37870 N 98TH Place have accessible units?
No, 37870 N 98TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 37870 N 98TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37870 N 98TH Place has units with dishwashers.

