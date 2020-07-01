37870 N 98TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool pool table putting green bbq/grill media room wine room

No Expenses Spared with this Exceptional Desert Escape!! This Property Flows Extremely well from Room to Room with no Wasted Space. Ideal for Entertaining, Family and Guests. Luxurious Amenities include: Opulent 8 Seat Home Theater, Exercise Room, Bar, 500+ bottle wine room, Viewing Deck with 360 Degree Mountain Views, 3 Hole Putting Green, Crestron Smart Home Automation, Complete Home Audio System with Surround Sound throughout including the Master Shower. The Great Room features a Pool Table, Pass Through Bar and Collapsible Pocket Doors leading to the backyard. Enjoy a Backyard Desert Oasis with over 2,000 sq/ft of Covered Patio, 2 Way Fireplace, BBQ, Fiber Optic Negative Edge Pool and Multiple Sun Decks. Mechanically, this home has a 3 stage filtration system, 19 seer AC system, Heated