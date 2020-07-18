All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

3507 N APACHE Way

3507 North Apache Way · (480) 374-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3507 North Apache Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Enjoy Camelback Mountain Views in Old Town Scottsdale! Beautiful Mid Century 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch home. New interior paint and tastefully remodeled with modern finishes. Nice backyard with fire pit for your enjoyment. Walking distance to The Giants Spring Training facility, and to over 50+ restaurants, bars, nightclubs, biking paths, and Camelback Mountain. This is the quintessential rental. Come see all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer!!! *No cats* 1 dog upon owner approval. Monthly municipal fee 3.75%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 N APACHE Way have any available units?
3507 N APACHE Way has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 N APACHE Way have?
Some of 3507 N APACHE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 N APACHE Way currently offering any rent specials?
3507 N APACHE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 N APACHE Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 N APACHE Way is pet friendly.
Does 3507 N APACHE Way offer parking?
Yes, 3507 N APACHE Way offers parking.
Does 3507 N APACHE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 N APACHE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 N APACHE Way have a pool?
No, 3507 N APACHE Way does not have a pool.
Does 3507 N APACHE Way have accessible units?
No, 3507 N APACHE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 N APACHE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 N APACHE Way has units with dishwashers.
