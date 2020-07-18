3507 N APACHE Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking

Enjoy Camelback Mountain Views in Old Town Scottsdale! Beautiful Mid Century 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch home. New interior paint and tastefully remodeled with modern finishes. Nice backyard with fire pit for your enjoyment. Walking distance to The Giants Spring Training facility, and to over 50+ restaurants, bars, nightclubs, biking paths, and Camelback Mountain. This is the quintessential rental. Come see all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer!!! *No cats* 1 dog upon owner approval. Monthly municipal fee 3.75%.