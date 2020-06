Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent. Amazing Location! Directly across from the Hayden Greenbelt, Osborn Park, Continental Golf Course and only minutes to Old Town Scottsdale. The home has been updated, fresh paint and flooring in bedrooms, dual pane windows and new doors. The floor plan is open and it has an URBAN RETRO feel with stained concrete flooring, updated kitchen, gas range,and large kitchen island. Water and landscape included. Water cap $150/month