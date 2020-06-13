All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

3406 N 62ND Street

3406 North 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3406 North 62nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Location! Location!! Location!!!Upgraded modern 4 bedroom/3.75 Bath with a den & loft! This is true perfection! The owners held no expense when upgrading this 3,286 sq foot home. Its a smart home with an upgraded kitchen that boasts a gorgeous waterfall island,top of the line granite counters,upgraded backsplash, walk in pantry,ultra-wide upgraded fridge and pantry. Grey wood flooring thru out, micro grazer lighting, automatic window treatments,tile covered accent walls, resort style bathrooms and much more. The custom backyard is low maintenance but done right!Nice size spool,fire pit w/ sitting area,turf lawn and privacy. List keeps going: Water softner, RO system,upgraded designer fireplace and a 4 CAR GARAGE! So much to say and not enough room here!! You just have to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 N 62ND Street have any available units?
3406 N 62ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 N 62ND Street have?
Some of 3406 N 62ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 N 62ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
3406 N 62ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 N 62ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 3406 N 62ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3406 N 62ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 3406 N 62ND Street offers parking.
Does 3406 N 62ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 N 62ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 N 62ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 3406 N 62ND Street has a pool.
Does 3406 N 62ND Street have accessible units?
No, 3406 N 62ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 N 62ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 N 62ND Street has units with dishwashers.

