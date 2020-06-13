3406 N 62ND Street

Amenities

Location! Location!! Location!!!Upgraded modern 4 bedroom/3.75 Bath with a den & loft! This is true perfection! The owners held no expense when upgrading this 3,286 sq foot home. Its a smart home with an upgraded kitchen that boasts a gorgeous waterfall island,top of the line granite counters,upgraded backsplash, walk in pantry,ultra-wide upgraded fridge and pantry. Grey wood flooring thru out, micro grazer lighting, automatic window treatments,tile covered accent walls, resort style bathrooms and much more. The custom backyard is low maintenance but done right!Nice size spool,fire pit w/ sitting area,turf lawn and privacy. List keeps going: Water softner, RO system,upgraded designer fireplace and a 4 CAR GARAGE! So much to say and not enough room here!! You just have to see it!