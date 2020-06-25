All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 7 2020

3313 N 63RD Street

3313 North 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3313 North 63rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available low season May 1-Dec 15 ONLY and cannot be rented unfurnished! Cozy and beautifully fully furnished rental home in lower Arcadia. This home boasts spacious living and dining. The kitchen has white cabinets with dark granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and walk-in pantry. Master bedroom holds walk-in closet, renovated bathroom and access to the back yard. Good size 2 secondary bedrooms and a renovated hallway bathroom as well. Large cover patio and grass area to enjoy a nice and quiet backyard. Great Location, walking distance to Old Town and Canal. Come and see it, You will LOVE this house !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 N 63RD Street have any available units?
3313 N 63RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 N 63RD Street have?
Some of 3313 N 63RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 N 63RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
3313 N 63RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 N 63RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 3313 N 63RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3313 N 63RD Street offer parking?
No, 3313 N 63RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 3313 N 63RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 N 63RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 N 63RD Street have a pool?
No, 3313 N 63RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 3313 N 63RD Street have accessible units?
No, 3313 N 63RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 N 63RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 N 63RD Street has units with dishwashers.
