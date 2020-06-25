3313 N 63RD Street

Amenities

Available low season May 1-Dec 15 ONLY and cannot be rented unfurnished! Cozy and beautifully fully furnished rental home in lower Arcadia. This home boasts spacious living and dining. The kitchen has white cabinets with dark granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and walk-in pantry. Master bedroom holds walk-in closet, renovated bathroom and access to the back yard. Good size 2 secondary bedrooms and a renovated hallway bathroom as well. Large cover patio and grass area to enjoy a nice and quiet backyard. Great Location, walking distance to Old Town and Canal. Come and see it, You will LOVE this house !!!