Scottsdale, AZ
32962 N 71ST Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

32962 N 71ST Street

32962 North 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

32962 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Vacation rental in amenity rich community of Terravita. Golf course property with great patio space to enjoy the Arizona sunshine.Dec - April $4000 month with utility cap at $300.October and November $3000 with utility cap at $300May -September $2500 + utilitiesNow rented through April 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32962 N 71ST Street have any available units?
32962 N 71ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 32962 N 71ST Street have?
Some of 32962 N 71ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32962 N 71ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
32962 N 71ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32962 N 71ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 32962 N 71ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 32962 N 71ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 32962 N 71ST Street offers parking.
Does 32962 N 71ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32962 N 71ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32962 N 71ST Street have a pool?
No, 32962 N 71ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 32962 N 71ST Street have accessible units?
No, 32962 N 71ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32962 N 71ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32962 N 71ST Street has units with dishwashers.
