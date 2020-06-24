32962 N 71ST Street

32962 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 Terravita
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Vacation rental in amenity rich community of Terravita. Golf course property with great patio space to enjoy the Arizona sunshine.Dec - April $4000 month with utility cap at $300.October and November $3000 with utility cap at $300May -September $2500 + utilitiesNow rented through April 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
