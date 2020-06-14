2992 N MILLER Road

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED South Scottsdale Location! Walking distance to the Greenbelt, Old Town, San Francisco Giants Stadium (for spring training), Scottsdale Civic Center, restaurants, shopping. Free Old Town Trolley stops right outside, rental bikes available all over town, just to name a few perks.Enter through the gates and park one car inside your own personal direct access garage. This Townhome has all its living on the 2nd floor. So once you get upstairs from the garage and foyer, it is all on one level. Enter into a charming living room with a wood burning fireplace as a feature. Large flat screen tv for enjoying all your favorites shows, movies and sporting events. Open concept living with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room and kitchen. Separate dining room with seating for four. The kitchen is well equipped and boasts stainless steel appliances. Just off the living and dining room is the door to your private patio perfect for evening cocktails or your morning coffee. Walk down the hall is the office/2nd bedroom and a full bath and then onto the Queen Sized Master with private en-suite bath and walk-in closet.



This complex has a heated pool and spa and bbq area for guest use. The pool is literally steps from the front door of this unit, so very easy access for sunbathing or enjoying friends.

This is a new listing, so we have not had a chance for reviews yet. It is ready now for immediate occupancy.