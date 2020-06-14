All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

2992 N MILLER Road

2992 North Miller Road · (480) 409-4844
Location

2992 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A201 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED South Scottsdale Location! Walking distance to the Greenbelt, Old Town, San Francisco Giants Stadium (for spring training), Scottsdale Civic Center, restaurants, shopping. Free Old Town Trolley stops right outside, rental bikes available all over town, just to name a few perks.Enter through the gates and park one car inside your own personal direct access garage. This Townhome has all its living on the 2nd floor. So once you get upstairs from the garage and foyer, it is all on one level. Enter into a charming living room with a wood burning fireplace as a feature. Large flat screen tv for enjoying all your favorites shows, movies and sporting events. Open concept living with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room and kitchen. Separate dining room with seating for four. The kitchen is well equipped and boasts stainless steel appliances. Just off the living and dining room is the door to your private patio perfect for evening cocktails or your morning coffee. Walk down the hall is the office/2nd bedroom and a full bath and then onto the Queen Sized Master with private en-suite bath and walk-in closet.

This complex has a heated pool and spa and bbq area for guest use. The pool is literally steps from the front door of this unit, so very easy access for sunbathing or enjoying friends.
This is a new listing, so we have not had a chance for reviews yet. It is ready now for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 N MILLER Road have any available units?
2992 N MILLER Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2992 N MILLER Road have?
Some of 2992 N MILLER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 N MILLER Road currently offering any rent specials?
2992 N MILLER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 N MILLER Road pet-friendly?
No, 2992 N MILLER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2992 N MILLER Road offer parking?
Yes, 2992 N MILLER Road does offer parking.
Does 2992 N MILLER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2992 N MILLER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 N MILLER Road have a pool?
Yes, 2992 N MILLER Road has a pool.
Does 2992 N MILLER Road have accessible units?
No, 2992 N MILLER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2992 N MILLER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2992 N MILLER Road has units with dishwashers.
