All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 2927 N 83RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2927 N 83RD Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

2927 N 83RD Street

2927 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2927 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available June, July and August. Fully furnished contemporary. Close to Old Town. Bright and open design with modern furnishings throughout. Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, center island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, double oven, and a massive side-by-side refrigerator. Living room with sectional sofa and a 74'' flat screen TV. Bedroom suite with a king size bed, 54'' TV and direct backyard access. Lutron remote lighting, Sonos surround system, Elliptical machine, ping-pong table, free Wi-Fi and cable. Washer and dryer, 2-car garage, and a brand new AC with hypoallergenic infrared. Poolside chaise loungers, wood-burning fire pit, and gas grill. Nearby shopping, dining, nightlife and museums... all that Old Town has to offer. This home is fully furnished. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 N 83RD Street have any available units?
2927 N 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2927 N 83RD Street have?
Some of 2927 N 83RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 N 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
2927 N 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 N 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 2927 N 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2927 N 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 2927 N 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 2927 N 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2927 N 83RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 N 83RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 2927 N 83RD Street has a pool.
Does 2927 N 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 2927 N 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 N 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2927 N 83RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College