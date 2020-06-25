2927 N 83RD Street

Amenities

Available June, July and August. Fully furnished contemporary. Close to Old Town. Bright and open design with modern furnishings throughout. Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, center island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, double oven, and a massive side-by-side refrigerator. Living room with sectional sofa and a 74'' flat screen TV. Bedroom suite with a king size bed, 54'' TV and direct backyard access. Lutron remote lighting, Sonos surround system, Elliptical machine, ping-pong table, free Wi-Fi and cable. Washer and dryer, 2-car garage, and a brand new AC with hypoallergenic infrared. Poolside chaise loungers, wood-burning fire pit, and gas grill. Nearby shopping, dining, nightlife and museums... all that Old Town has to offer. This home is fully furnished. Call today!