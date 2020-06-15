28532 N 102ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Beautiful furnished vacation rental along the Troon North Golf Course. This is one of only a couple free standing 4 bedroom homes with no common walls in the community. The community pool, spa, bbq grills and gym are located right across the street from our front door. The home features upgraded stone tile in the living areas and bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms. Solid granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The home has all the amenities of home. High speed Wi-Fi internet, flat screen TV's, gas fireplace, King bed in the downstairs master suite. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have queen beds and the 4th bedroom has two twins. Each room has a balcony or patio. Walking distance to Troon Golf. Right around the corner from Four Seasons, Pinnacle Peak and more.