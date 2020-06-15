All apartments in Scottsdale
28532 N 102ND Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

28532 N 102ND Street

28532 North 102nd Street · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
Location

28532 North 102nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful furnished vacation rental along the Troon North Golf Course. This is one of only a couple free standing 4 bedroom homes with no common walls in the community. The community pool, spa, bbq grills and gym are located right across the street from our front door. The home features upgraded stone tile in the living areas and bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms. Solid granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The home has all the amenities of home. High speed Wi-Fi internet, flat screen TV's, gas fireplace, King bed in the downstairs master suite. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have queen beds and the 4th bedroom has two twins. Each room has a balcony or patio. Walking distance to Troon Golf. Right around the corner from Four Seasons, Pinnacle Peak and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28532 N 102ND Street have any available units?
28532 N 102ND Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 28532 N 102ND Street have?
Some of 28532 N 102ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28532 N 102ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
28532 N 102ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28532 N 102ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 28532 N 102ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 28532 N 102ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 28532 N 102ND Street does offer parking.
Does 28532 N 102ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28532 N 102ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28532 N 102ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 28532 N 102ND Street has a pool.
Does 28532 N 102ND Street have accessible units?
No, 28532 N 102ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28532 N 102ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28532 N 102ND Street has units with dishwashers.
