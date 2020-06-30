27 SPUR Circle

Amenities

Move in Ready Rental Property in the Heart of Scottsdale. Located in the quiet community of Spur Circle. The entire home has been completely remodeled! Updated kitchen with quartz counter tops, new cabinetry, and appliances. Charming eat in kitchen and formal dining spaces. Great room with fireplace. Indoor laundry room. Bedrooms are a generous size with 2 master suites and third additional bedroom. New tile wood flooring and carpet. Backyard is low maintenance with an over-sized covered patio and pool. Garage is a generous size with plenty of room for storage. Views of Camelback Mountain from your front courtyard! Don't miss this great opportunity!