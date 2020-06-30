All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:17 PM

27 SPUR Circle

27 North Spur Circle · No Longer Available
Location

27 North Spur Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Move in Ready Rental Property in the Heart of Scottsdale. Located in the quiet community of Spur Circle. The entire home has been completely remodeled! Updated kitchen with quartz counter tops, new cabinetry, and appliances. Charming eat in kitchen and formal dining spaces. Great room with fireplace. Indoor laundry room. Bedrooms are a generous size with 2 master suites and third additional bedroom. New tile wood flooring and carpet. Backyard is low maintenance with an over-sized covered patio and pool. Garage is a generous size with plenty of room for storage. Views of Camelback Mountain from your front courtyard! Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 SPUR Circle have any available units?
27 SPUR Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 SPUR Circle have?
Some of 27 SPUR Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 SPUR Circle currently offering any rent specials?
27 SPUR Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 SPUR Circle pet-friendly?
No, 27 SPUR Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 27 SPUR Circle offer parking?
Yes, 27 SPUR Circle offers parking.
Does 27 SPUR Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 SPUR Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 SPUR Circle have a pool?
Yes, 27 SPUR Circle has a pool.
Does 27 SPUR Circle have accessible units?
No, 27 SPUR Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 27 SPUR Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 SPUR Circle has units with dishwashers.

