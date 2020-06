Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

: EVERY Room has a VIEW in this custom home on half acre in the gated, golf community of Troon Fairways!! Enjoy a heated pool and spa. Spacious living and family rooms. Slate floors, granite countertops and neutral colors. Master bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs that share a jack & jill bathroom. Office with gorgeous hardwood floors.