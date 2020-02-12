All apartments in Scottsdale
24593 N 117TH Street
24593 N 117TH Street

24593 North 117th Street · No Longer Available
Location

24593 North 117th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
hot tub
Beautiful Mountain Views!Private Resort Style Backyard With Heated Pool, Spa & Putting Green backing to NAOS. Large Covered Patio. Open Floorplan with Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room & Huge Family Room With Wet Bar and Double Sided Fireplace backing to Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters & Gas Cook Top. Kitchen & Main Living Areas repainted Navajo White. Master Suite with Sitting Room. 3 Additional Bedrooms or 2 Bedrooms and Great Office. Excellent Community - Convenient To Everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24593 N 117TH Street have any available units?
24593 N 117TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24593 N 117TH Street have?
Some of 24593 N 117TH Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24593 N 117TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
24593 N 117TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24593 N 117TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 24593 N 117TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24593 N 117TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 24593 N 117TH Street offers parking.
Does 24593 N 117TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24593 N 117TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24593 N 117TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 24593 N 117TH Street has a pool.
Does 24593 N 117TH Street have accessible units?
No, 24593 N 117TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24593 N 117TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24593 N 117TH Street has units with dishwashers.
