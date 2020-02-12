24593 N 117TH Street

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green hot tub

Beautiful Mountain Views!Private Resort Style Backyard With Heated Pool, Spa & Putting Green backing to NAOS. Large Covered Patio. Open Floorplan with Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room & Huge Family Room With Wet Bar and Double Sided Fireplace backing to Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters & Gas Cook Top. Kitchen & Main Living Areas repainted Navajo White. Master Suite with Sitting Room. 3 Additional Bedrooms or 2 Bedrooms and Great Office. Excellent Community - Convenient To Everything.