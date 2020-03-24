All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 24421 N 75TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
24421 N 75TH Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

24421 N 75TH Street

24421 North 75th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

24421 North 75th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful North Scottsdale MOVE-IN Ready home. 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with large loft ! M-M or short term lease options available.Remodeled Kitchen and paint throughout. Hardwood ﬂoors, Granite counter-tops, and Stainless Steel appliances. Relax and enjoy entertaining in this spacious backyard with heated spool (spa/pool). Plenty of storage in your walk-in closets and 3 Car Garage with built-ins. Easy access to Loop 101. Enjoy plenty of shopping and local restaurants at Kierland, Desert Ridge and Scottsdale Quarter, and TPC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24421 N 75TH Street have any available units?
24421 N 75TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24421 N 75TH Street have?
Some of 24421 N 75TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24421 N 75TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
24421 N 75TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24421 N 75TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 24421 N 75TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24421 N 75TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 24421 N 75TH Street offers parking.
Does 24421 N 75TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24421 N 75TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24421 N 75TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 24421 N 75TH Street has a pool.
Does 24421 N 75TH Street have accessible units?
No, 24421 N 75TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24421 N 75TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24421 N 75TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College