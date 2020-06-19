23415 N 81ST Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Great Santa Barbara on over 1 acre, large circular drive w/motor court, twin 2 car garages. Beautiful desert landscaped front, rear grassy play areas, lg pool/spa, & lush landscaping. Enter to huge liv/din rm combo with views to patio & pool via 3 lg arched windows. Two master suites and large third bdrm/office/den. Chiseled edge travertine tile, bathrooms w/tumbled travertine, kitchen, island, breakfast bar and laundry all have granite counters, S/S sinks & fixtures. Near new S/S kitchen appliances, built-in gar cabinets and work bench, double RV gate & additional parking spots on north side. All bedrooms have new carpeting and paint, newer hvac units with higher efficiency (one 2019 16 SEER). Price includes weekly pool service (sweep/chems). Available date is April 01, 2020. Tenant must agree to allow the landlord to paint the exterior of home and surrounding block walls during next 12 months. Some roofing upgrades and repairs are planned.

Tenant is responsible for rent tax.

Included in rent price is pool maintenance, sweeping and chemicals weekly. Tenant will be responsible for all landscaping needs or for hiring/paying a professional landscape company.