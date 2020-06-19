All apartments in Scottsdale
23415 N 81ST Street
23415 N 81ST Street

23415 North 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

23415 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great Santa Barbara on over 1 acre, large circular drive w/motor court, twin 2 car garages. Beautiful desert landscaped front, rear grassy play areas, lg pool/spa, & lush landscaping. Enter to huge liv/din rm combo with views to patio & pool via 3 lg arched windows. Two master suites and large third bdrm/office/den. Chiseled edge travertine tile, bathrooms w/tumbled travertine, kitchen, island, breakfast bar and laundry all have granite counters, S/S sinks & fixtures. Near new S/S kitchen appliances, built-in gar cabinets and work bench, double RV gate & additional parking spots on north side. All bedrooms have new carpeting and paint, newer hvac units with higher efficiency (one 2019 16 SEER). Price includes weekly pool service (sweep/chems). Available date is April 01, 2020. Tenant must agree to allow the landlord to paint the exterior of home and surrounding block walls during next 12 months. Some roofing upgrades and repairs are planned.
Tenant is responsible for rent tax.
Included in rent price is pool maintenance, sweeping and chemicals weekly. Tenant will be responsible for all landscaping needs or for hiring/paying a professional landscape company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23415 N 81ST Street have any available units?
23415 N 81ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23415 N 81ST Street have?
Some of 23415 N 81ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23415 N 81ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
23415 N 81ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23415 N 81ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 23415 N 81ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23415 N 81ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 23415 N 81ST Street offers parking.
Does 23415 N 81ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23415 N 81ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23415 N 81ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 23415 N 81ST Street has a pool.
Does 23415 N 81ST Street have accessible units?
No, 23415 N 81ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23415 N 81ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23415 N 81ST Street has units with dishwashers.

