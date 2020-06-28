21562 N 72ND Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to a lovely Grayhawk home hosting imported Turkish Noche Travertine, granite counters, a pool; and with a washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Open kitchen/dining with plenty of counter space and a desirable gas cooktop. Did I mention landscape, pool services, and pest control are included in the rent? Low maintenance, easy living in the ever demanded Grayhawk community. Close to all Grayhawk community ammenities, parks, trails, golf, shopping, restaurants,etc. Desert living at its finest!