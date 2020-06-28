All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:54 PM

21562 N 72ND Way

21562 North 72nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

21562 North 72nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to a lovely Grayhawk home hosting imported Turkish Noche Travertine, granite counters, a pool; and with a washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Open kitchen/dining with plenty of counter space and a desirable gas cooktop. Did I mention landscape, pool services, and pest control are included in the rent? Low maintenance, easy living in the ever demanded Grayhawk community. Close to all Grayhawk community ammenities, parks, trails, golf, shopping, restaurants,etc. Desert living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21562 N 72ND Way have any available units?
21562 N 72ND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21562 N 72ND Way have?
Some of 21562 N 72ND Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21562 N 72ND Way currently offering any rent specials?
21562 N 72ND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21562 N 72ND Way pet-friendly?
No, 21562 N 72ND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 21562 N 72ND Way offer parking?
Yes, 21562 N 72ND Way offers parking.
Does 21562 N 72ND Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21562 N 72ND Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21562 N 72ND Way have a pool?
Yes, 21562 N 72ND Way has a pool.
Does 21562 N 72ND Way have accessible units?
No, 21562 N 72ND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21562 N 72ND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21562 N 72ND Way has units with dishwashers.
