2002 N 87th Terrace
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2002 N 87th Terrace

2002 North 87th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2002 North 87th Terrace, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Pima Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
2002 N 87TH TERRACE - 3BR 2BA Thomas/Pima --- MOVE IN READY HOME - PRIVATE POOL - TONS OF RECENT UPGRADES -- COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yQUhxZgyZYa

Low maintenance landscaping welcomes you to a move in ready home. Located Near McDowell and 101! The home has had extensive work done both inside and out! Kitchen features granite countertops, travertine backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances. You will love the sparkling pool and backyard lounge area. All bathrooms have had quality renovations done and bedrooms each feature customs closets. Great OPEN floorplan! Pool Service included in lease price!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

