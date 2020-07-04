Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

2002 N 87TH TERRACE - 3BR 2BA Thomas/Pima --- MOVE IN READY HOME - PRIVATE POOL - TONS OF RECENT UPGRADES -- COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yQUhxZgyZYa



Low maintenance landscaping welcomes you to a move in ready home. Located Near McDowell and 101! The home has had extensive work done both inside and out! Kitchen features granite countertops, travertine backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances. You will love the sparkling pool and backyard lounge area. All bathrooms have had quality renovations done and bedrooms each feature customs closets. Great OPEN floorplan! Pool Service included in lease price!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5697677)